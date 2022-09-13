Family of Injured Girl ‘Outraged’ over Britt Reid’s Plea Deal in DWI Crash

The family of the girl left with permanent brain injuries after a DWI crash involving ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expressing outrage at the plea deal obtained by the former coach.

Reid pleaded guilty last week to felony driving while intoxicated from his 2021 car crash that left five-year-old Ariel Young with brain damage.

With his plea deal, Reid — who was facing seven years in prison — will now only face as much as a four-year term, the New York Post reported.

But the girl’s family is outraged over the deal.

“The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law,” said the Young family’s attorney Tom Porto. “The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others.”

Six people were injured in the Feb. 4 accident, including Reid.

Reid, who admitted having “two or three drinks” and a prescription for Adderall at the time of the accident, was driving his Dodge Ram when he smashed into a Chevy Traverse parked on the side of the road.

Police said that Reid was traveling 84 mph and had exceeded the 0.08 limit with a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash.

“I really regret what I did,” Reid said after the accident. “I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”

But with the deal, Circuit Judge Charles McKenzie said Reid could serve a shorter sentence and qualify for probation upon good behavior.

Reid was placed on leave immediately after the accident. And after his contract expired in Feb., he was not resigned.

