Michael Jordan’s ’98 Game-Worn Jersey Brings $10 Million Record Bid

A game-worn Michael Jordan jersey won the highest-ever bid of $10 million at auction last week.

The jersey that went up on the block on Sept. 6 was worn for game one of the 1998 NBA Finals and reached a final bid of $10,091,000, according to TMZ Sports.

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey was auctioned off at Sothebys today. 'The Last Dance' jersey carried an estimate of $3M-5M. Its final sale price? $10.1 million — a record for any basketball jersey, game-worn sports memorabilia, or MJ item. pic.twitter.com/LWzPyW08PV — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 15, 2022

Jordan wore the jersey as he scored 33 points against the Utah Jazz. Eventually he and the Bulls won the series handing MJ his sixth NBA Championship.

Auction house Sotheby’s only estimated a $3 million sale, so the jersey far out bid the prediction.

The auction set several records. It now stands as the highest ever brought in for a basketball jersey, the most ever for any Jordan item, as well as the most earned by a game-worn uniform for any sport.

The winning bidder’s identity has no been divulged.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston