WATCH: Wretched Performance Against Kansas Causes Houston Cougars to Fight Each Other

Frustrations boiled over on Saturday as a very bad performance by the Houston Cougars on the football field led to a very ugly scene on the sidelines.

The Cougars were losing 28-14 to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday when – for some reason – sophomore wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV came over to the sideline and shoved freshman Sam Brown Jr. to the ground.

Houston went on to lose the game 48-30. It’s their second loss in a row to a Big 12 team after falling to Texas Tech last week at NRG Stadium.