Browns Fans Show Support for Deshaun Watson with ‘Massage Table’ and ‘Happy Endings’ Signs at Tailgate

During tailgating at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, Cleveland Browns fans went to some highly inappropriate ends to defend QB Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by two dozen women.

It appears that being accused by nearly two dozen women of sexual misconduct is not enough to sour the fans on their new star quarterback.

Some fans had already shown their support with disgusting t-shirts and signs outside the stadium.

I’m genuinely so glad I’m not a fan of Cleveland sports Ὀ pic.twitter.com/jIWRuqxegB — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) August 21, 2022

He deleted his account but @scottieweaver33 is the guy in the pic. What a disgrace to humanity you are. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/BCviud1C9a — Bills Mafia Rochester (@BillsMafiaRoc) August 22, 2022

But this weekend, the grotesqueries soared to new heights as fans showed that mistreating women is not a concern to them.

cancel this franchise rn pic.twitter.com/yIKiCJjOv6 — TRUZZZ ✞ (@brandonleuschel) September 18, 2022

A group of fans were seen setting up a Watson-themed tailgate display that included a massage table with a mannequin wearing a No. 4-T-shirt, Watson’s number when he played for the Houston Texans.

Even more insulting, the mannequin had a simulated erection and a sign in front of it read, “Happy endings are not illegal.”

To top it off, a banner had been made featuring a man whose large manhood sparked a series of fake COVID text messages early in the pandemic.

The display is neither funny, nor in good taste. But it does show that many fans are perfectly willing to forgive Watson’s sexual assault allegation.

