Bengals QB Joe Burrow Deletes Social Media After 0-2 Start

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows has deleted his social media presence after his team lost its first two games of the year despite a 2021 season that took them to the Super Bowl.

Last year is so last year for the Cincinnatians. With its first two times out this year, the Bengals lost to both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. And social media has been brutal to the team.

For Burrows, it appears that the negativity is just too much, CBS Sports reported.

Asked about the social media drubbing the Bengals are taking, Burrows said Wednesday that he hasn’t seen any of it because he deleted social media from his phone.

“What’s great is I don’t have Twitter or Instagram right now, so I’ve seen none of it,” Burrow told reporters. “We’re focused on what’s going on in here. I’m sure it’s not a very good reaction, but I think it’ll be a different reaction as we get going here.”

“Well what’s great is I don’t have twitter or Instagram right now so I’ve seen none of it.” Joe Burrow is unfazed by the social media reaction to the Bengals 0-2 start ‍♂️pic.twitter.com/vYGveHNP5U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2022

Burrow added that he made this decision “a while” ago.

CBS added that the 6′ 4,” 221, 25-year-old has been struggling in the two season openers. Burrow “has completed 64 percent of his passes for 537 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. What’s most concerning about the team’s early issues is that he has been sacked 13 times after the Bengals invested in the offensive line during the offseason.”

The Bengals are 0-2. No team has made the playoffs after starting 0-2 in the last 3 seasons. The Super Bowl hangover is real. pic.twitter.com/yb0RcJ6N96 — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 18, 2022

Bengals OL bad at protecting Burrow: Yes Burrow very bad at protecting himself: Yes pic.twitter.com/ipqZMplVwe — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 19, 2022

The Bengals offense and the Browns defense currently make up the biggest waste of talent in the NFL. — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) September 18, 2022

It’s scientifically proven that being a Bengals fan does in fact take years off your life. — Sarah Sikora (@_SarahSikora) September 18, 2022

