Bengals QB Joe Burrow Deletes Social Media After 0-2 Start

Joe Burrow
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows has deleted his social media presence after his team lost its first two games of the year despite a 2021 season that took them to the Super Bowl.

Last year is so last year for the Cincinnatians. With its first two times out this year, the Bengals lost to both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. And social media has been brutal to the team.

For Burrows, it appears that the negativity is just too much, CBS Sports reported.

Asked about the social media drubbing the Bengals are taking, Burrows said Wednesday that he hasn’t seen any of it because he deleted social media from his phone.

“What’s great is I don’t have Twitter or Instagram right now, so I’ve seen none of it,” Burrow told reporters. “We’re focused on what’s going on in here. I’m sure it’s not a very good reaction, but I think it’ll be a different reaction as we get going here.”

Burrow added that he made this decision “a while” ago.

CBS added that the 6′ 4,” 221, 25-year-old has been struggling in the two season openers. Burrow “has completed 64 percent of his passes for 537 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. What’s most concerning about the team’s early issues is that he has been sacked 13 times after the Bengals invested in the offensive line during the offseason.”

