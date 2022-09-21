Easton Oliverson’s Family Sues Little League Baseball over Bunk Bed Fall

A picture of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. Oliverson was injured when he …
The family of Easton Oliverson has filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball following a severe head injury the 12-year-old endured after falling from his bunk bed ahead of the Little League World Series.

The lawsuit alleges that Easton suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage as a result of Little League International’s negligence, claiming that the dormitory bunk beds did not have proper railings.

“Little League was negligent for allowing the bed to exist in a dangerous condition,” the lawsuit alleges.Easton’s parents are seeking $50,000 in damages not only due to his initial injuries but also the ongoing trauma of recovery. Per TMZ:

The attorney representing the Oliverson’s in the case, Ken Fulginiti, says that while Easton has returned home following several surgeries — ‘he’s plagued with seizures’ and is battling health issues daily.

Fulginiti added that Oliverson — a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team — was a ‘very healthy’ and ‘very physically active’ baseball player with ‘no problems at all’ prior to his fall.

Fulginiti said he and the Oliversons are hopeful the lawsuit eventually prevents any similar situations from ever happening again.

The Little League issued no comment on the matter.

Easton’s family announced in an Instagram post on Monday that he returned home safely and still has a long recovery ahead.

“We are happy to announce that Easton has made it home. He is resting and adjusting to his recovery away from the hospital,” it said.  “Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers. He is thrilled to be home but understands that he still has a very long road ahead. It’s not going to be easy, but we have faith that his prayer army will continue to carry him through.”

