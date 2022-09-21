The family of Easton Oliverson has filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball following a severe head injury the 12-year-old endured after falling from his bunk bed ahead of the Little League World Series.
The lawsuit alleges that Easton suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage as a result of Little League International’s negligence, claiming that the dormitory bunk beds did not have proper railings.
The attorney representing the Oliverson’s in the case, Ken Fulginiti, says that while Easton has returned home following several surgeries — ‘he’s plagued with seizures’ and is battling health issues daily.
Fulginiti added that Oliverson — a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team — was a ‘very healthy’ and ‘very physically active’ baseball player with ‘no problems at all’ prior to his fall.
Fulginiti said he and the Oliversons are hopeful the lawsuit eventually prevents any similar situations from ever happening again.
The Little League issued no comment on the matter.
Easton’s family announced in an Instagram post on Monday that he returned home safely and still has a long recovery ahead.
