WATCH: Protester Sets Arm on Fire at Laver Cup Before Roger Federer’s Last Tournament

The Associated Press (2)
The Associated Press
Dylan Gwinn

A protester ran onto the court at the Laver Cup in London on Friday and lit his arm on fire hours before tennis legend Roger Federer was due to compete in his final match.

The shocking display took place at the O2 Arena. A protester in blue jeans and a tee shirt ran onto the court and lit a fire, allowing his arm to catch fire in the process.

The protester apparently did not enjoy the feeling of his arm being on fire and began swatting away the flames. By the time security arrived the man’s arm was no longer on fire.

The man’s tee shirt read, “END UK PRIVATE JETS.”

Federer is still expected to compete on time later this afternoon.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.