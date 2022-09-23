WATCH: Protester Sets Arm on Fire at Laver Cup Before Roger Federer’s Last Tournament

A protester ran onto the court at the Laver Cup in London on Friday and lit his arm on fire hours before tennis legend Roger Federer was due to compete in his final match.

The shocking display took place at the O2 Arena. A protester in blue jeans and a tee shirt ran onto the court and lit a fire, allowing his arm to catch fire in the process.

A man has set his arm on fire after invading the court at the Laver Cup on Roger Federer's last day as a professional tennis player. pic.twitter.com/g0LcBU8PeJ — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 23, 2022

The protester apparently did not enjoy the feeling of his arm being on fire and began swatting away the flames. By the time security arrived the man’s arm was no longer on fire.

The man’s tee shirt read, “END UK PRIVATE JETS.”

Federer is still expected to compete on time later this afternoon.