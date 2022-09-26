Bills OC Ken Dorsey Smashes Headset, Tablet in a Fury After Loss to Miami

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went on a temper tantrum Sunday after the loss to the Dolphins, smashing his tablet and throwing his headset in the booth.

Dorsey was apparently ticked when the Bills couldn’t complete a play before the clock hit zero as receiver Isaiah McKenzie failed to get out of bounds to stop the clock, TMZ noted.

Cameras caught Dorsey losing it in the booth:

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went CRAZY in the final seconds of Bills-Dolphins 😳pic.twitter.com/k7kJoDCs90 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

As Dorsey acted out, someone soon covered the camera to put an end to the display.

The game ended in a squeaker final of 21-19 with the Dolphins taking the win.

McKenzie explained that he just didn’t have time:

Isaiah McKenzie explaining what he was trying to do on the last play. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4TGPtE9XoJ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 25, 2022

“There was nine seconds left, and I was trying to get to the hash,” McKenzie said after the game. “I kind of got bumped by going to the ref, and it just went down from there.

“If I could take it back, I would probably just go up field, get down, put it on the hash myself, and live to fight another down,” he said.

