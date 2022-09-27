WATCH: Oregon State Robot Breaks 100-Meter Dash Record

A robot designed and developed at Oregon State University has broken the Guinness World for the fastest 100-meter run by a bipedal robot, according to Oregon State University’s College of Engineering.

The robot, named “Cassie,” was produced by an OSU spinoff company called Agility Robotics. The machine covered the 100-meters in less than 30 seconds.

Cassie the robot, invented at @EngineeringOSU and produced by OSU spinout company @agilityrobotics, has established a Guinness World Record @GWR for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot: https://t.co/NADorse8GY pic.twitter.com/ingh8iPXOu — Oregon State News (@oregonstatenews) September 27, 2022

The history-making event took place at OSU’s Whyte Track and Field Center. The official time of the run was 24.73 seconds.

“We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the past several years, running a 5k and also going up and down stairs,” graduate student and project manager Devin Crowley said in the news release via UPI.

“Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviors for robots is new and different.”

Cassie was built with no cameras or sensors. So, it has no idea where it is going, but it gets there really fast.