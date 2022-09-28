NFL Players to Wear Flag Decals on Helmets to Display Heritage

The National Football League (NFL) will use weeks four and five this season to have players wear decals on their helmets representing heritage.

The league is launching this initiative to enhance its international appeal. The initiative is not confined to players, however. Over 200 league executives will also participate in the program.

Arizona Cardinals QB, Kyler Murray, plans to wear a South Korean flag to honor his mother’s Korean ancestry. The Cardinals signal-caller released a statement talking about how “proud” he was to wear the South Korean flag.

“I’m proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet. It’s a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL,” Murray said.

“Dozens of players will wear the Nigerian flag, while other players wearing flags will include Saints receiver Chris Olave (Cuba), Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (Germany) and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Samoa),” Pro Football Talk reports.

While the league will use the flag decals to enhance its international appeal, many at home here in America will no doubt remember the league’s recent endorsement of widespread anti-American anthem-kneeling protests that disgraced the flag of this country and all those who fought and died for it.

But, it’s obvious the NFL doesn’t care about that.