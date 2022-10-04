Far-left Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi, a proponent of critical race theory, made a surprise visit at Fenway Park on Monday night where he threw out the first pitch for the Boston Red Sox.

“Historic Fenway Park is right around the corner from Boston University,” tweeted Kendi as he shared a video of the big moment. “And tonight, I walked over and threw out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game. Never thought I’d do this. This thing we call life is something.”

The video was also shared on the Red Sox Instagram stories page.

Ibram X. Kendi has become a household name among conservatives in recent years mostly due to his far-left racial politics, from his promotion of the 1619 Project to his many lectures and books scolding white people for not being sufficiently anti-racist enough.

“In studying the history of racism, even studying the history of times in which people were being racist, what I found was a consistent, sort of, narrative was just denial, was, was people just denying the ways in which they were being racist, their racist policies, their racist ideas,” he said during an American Federation of Teachers (AFT) conference in 2021.

“To be antiracist is to admit the times which we’re being racist,” he concluded. “To be racist, is to constantly, consistently, deny, deny, deny, like Donald Trump.”

Of his children’s book Goodnight Racism, Kendi said, “‘Goodnight Racism’ is not about what is; it is about what can be. It is about the good morning of an equitable and just world after wishing racism goodnight.”

As Breitbart News reported last year, Ibram X. Kendi was “paid nearly $45,000 by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to promote his books and train faculty and students.” When asked if the coronavirus vaccine mandates were racist, Kendi reportedly botched his response and asked the university to delete his lecture from a private server.