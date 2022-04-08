Ibram X. Kendi Preps for 3rd Annual ‘National Antiracist Book Festival’

Race grifter Ibram X. Kendi has been prepping for the 3rd annual "National Antiracist Book Festival" where like-minded social justice warriors will gather in celebration of literary works befit for a Critical Race Theory (CRT) course.
Paul Bois

Featuring top guests like The View co-host Sunny Hostin and BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, the festival will take place on April 30 at Boston University and will be hosted by the Center for Antiracist Research.

“The National Antiracist Book Festival is the first and only book festival that brings together, showcases, and celebrates the nation’s leading antiracist writers,” the festival says on its website.

“The #AntiracistBookfest assembles a vibrant crowd of authors and attendees to engage in a day full of antiracist dialogue that will educate, challenge, and inspire,” it adds.

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Goodnight Racism" by Ibram X. Kendi. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

The panels offer a range of social justice-themed topics, from feminism to police brutality to “Latinx politics.” One panel hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones will center on her wildly historically inaccurate 1619 Project.

VIP ticket passes to the festival go for $200 a pop while All-Access Passes cost $255.

 

