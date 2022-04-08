Ibram X. Kendi Preps for 3rd Annual ‘National Antiracist Book Festival’

Race grifter Ibram X. Kendi has been prepping for the 3rd annual “National Antiracist Book Festival” where like-minded social justice warriors will gather in celebration of literary works befit for a Critical Race Theory (CRT) course.

Featuring top guests like The View co-host Sunny Hostin and BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, the festival will take place on April 30 at Boston University and will be hosted by the Center for Antiracist Research.

“The National Antiracist Book Festival is the first and only book festival that brings together, showcases, and celebrates the nation’s leading antiracist writers,” the festival says on its website.

“The #AntiracistBookfest assembles a vibrant crowd of authors and attendees to engage in a day full of antiracist dialogue that will educate, challenge, and inspire,” it adds.

The panels offer a range of social justice-themed topics, from feminism to police brutality to “Latinx politics.” One panel hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones will center on her wildly historically inaccurate 1619 Project.

Join me and @PulitzerPrizes Winner, @nhannahjones for a conversation on 1619 at the #AntiracistBookfest on April 30. @FrugalBookstore in the heart of historic Roxbury in Boston is the partnering bookstore. Tickets: https://t.co/ATPA6oJ2MD pic.twitter.com/cfI519SOtJ — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) April 7, 2022

Looking forward to this! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/lYkUXrcGkG — Dr. Keisha N. Blain (@KeishaBlain) April 7, 2022

Emmy Award Winning Co-Host of @TheView, @sunny, and New York Times Bestselling Author, @ismashfizzle, will be in dialogue on Memoir at the #AntiracistBookfest on April 30. @blissbookswine in Kansas City, Missouri is the partnering bookstore. Tickets: https://t.co/ATPA6oJ2MD pic.twitter.com/5cEMSiXnDu — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) April 6, 2022

VIP ticket passes to the festival go for $200 a pop while All-Access Passes cost $255.