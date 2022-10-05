Radical animal rights protester Alex Taylor has filed a police report claiming assault after L.A. Rams player Bobby Wagner tackled him during the protester’s run across the field on Monday evening.

Taylor and his partner Allison Fluty, both representing the radical animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, appeared at Monday’s Rams-49ers game to protest by jumping out on the field with pink smoke bombs. Fluty was quickly stopped by security while Taylor made it to the field.

But as he ran across the field evading security, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner stepped in and flattened the protester with a sharp body block sending Taylor sprawling down to the ground. Wagner jumped in as linebacker Takkarist McKinley also rose to stop the protester, according to the New York Post.

Bobby Wagner putting a fan who ran on the field with pink smoke in their place pic.twitter.com/AyLkFdXiP3 — Troy King (@TKingMode) October 4, 2022

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was thrilled with the takedown, saying, “I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out. I thought that was kind of cool to see.”

According to stadium authorities, the protesters were detained, cited, and released that night.

Direct Action Everywhere called the take down a “blatant assault,” and now Taylor has filed a police report with the Santa Clara Police Dept. on Tuesday. He also claims he suffered a burn from his smoke device when tackled.

No charges have been filed against Wagner and police did not say if any are being contemplated.

But as far as Wagner is concerned, the incident is “behind” him already.

“Can’t really focus on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people that was … we don’t know what that is, and you just gotta do what you gotta do,” Wagner added according to TMZ.

“You just never know,” Wagner concluded. “You never know, like, people run on the field for no reason sometimes and again, I’m pretty sure it’s gonna keep happening, but you never know what that person got in they pocket, in they hands, whatever. Kind of like what I said after the game so, you know, there’s consequences for your actions.”

