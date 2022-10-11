Report: Protester Tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner Suffered Concussion

The animal rights extremist who ran out onto the field and was tackled to the ground by player Bobby Wagner during the Rams-49ers game last week claims he suffered a concussion from the hard takedown.

Protester Alex Taylor was leveled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner with an assist from fellow linebacker Takkarist McKinley during the Oct. 3 game.

WATCH:

Peyton and Eli broke down Bobby Wagner stopping a fan on the field. (via @OmahaProd)pic.twitter.com/n970Ki1m2a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2022

“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said after the game. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.”

Since the harsh tackle, protester Taylor says he sustained several injuries, including a concussion, the Santa Clara Police Dept. said, according to TMZ.

“Mr. Taylor had a headache,” a police report reads, “a concussion without loss of consciousness, and a burn on his inner right bicep.”

It appears the burn was suffered after his arm came in contact with the smoke bomb device he was carrying that was spewing pink smoke as he ran across the field.

Taylor also filed a police report on the “assault.” he claims he suffered.

Wagner insisted that he flattened the protester for safety reasons.

“You never know,” Wagner said, “like, people run on the field for no reason sometimes and again, I’m pretty sure it’s gonna keep happening, but you never know what that person got in they pocket, in they hands, whatever. Kind of like what I said after the game so, you know, there’s consequences for your actions.”

