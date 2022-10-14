Report: NFL May Fine Tom Brady for Trying to Kick Falcons Defender

When Falcons defender Grady Jarrett was penalized for a perfectly legal sack of Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, most of the attention and outcry focused on the bad call. Much less attention was given to the fact that Brady attempted to kick Jarrett after the play.

That looks like it’s about to change.

According to Rob Maadi of the Associated Press, the NFL is looking into whether to fine Brady for his attempt to kick Jarrett as the defender got to his feet.

I’m told the NFL has looked at Grady Jarrett’s roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine. The league notifies players of fines on Friday. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 14, 2022

The league normally announces fines on Friday. Meaning, the league’s decision on the matter will likely come today. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second offense.

Referee Jerome Boger justified the flag by saying that Jarrett had “unnecessarily” thrown Brady to the ground. It’s not clear what Jarrett was supposed to do to accomplish the job he gets paid millions of dollars to do. The league has promised a review of roughing the passer calls at the end of the year.