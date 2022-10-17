SEC Fines Tennessee $100,000 for Field-Storming Celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.

Meanwhile, the school has turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts.

ROCKY TOP FOR THE WIN ‼️ ⬜️⬜️

⬜️⬜️⬜️pic.twitter.com/FAqAWYiXkk — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 15, 2022

The league announced the fine on Sunday for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.

Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goal posts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.

For the first time since 1998, the goalposts have been torn down inside Neyland Stadium. And by the way, this was the one through which Chase McGrath made the winning kick. Tennessee 52, Alabama 49 The #Vols have taken down Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/LbQTHYMUCn — Jake Nichols (@jnichols_2121) October 15, 2022

The Tennessee goalposts will now forever be in the river pic.twitter.com/0FkoalXjvH — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) October 16, 2022

Tennessee turned to crowdsourcing to pay for replacement goalposts. More than $18,000 had been raised as of Sunday afternoon.

Athletic director Danny White tweeted “We had some fun, didn’t we?” and asked fans to “help us out.”

SEC policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

A third offense and beyond would cost Tennessee $250,000.