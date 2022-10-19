Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: ‘It Didn’t Look Like He Wanted to be Out There’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger watched Tom Brady and the Bucs lose on Sunday and came away with an obvious yet striking conclusion: Tom Brady doesn’t look like he’s having a good time.

“Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure and he was getting hit and whatever was going on.

“There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way,” Roethlisberger said. “I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun, to him.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. (Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brady and the Bucs have lost three of their last four since starting 2-0 and Brady’s performances have definitely not matched the heights he’s accustomed to reaching. Roethlisberger endured some rough seasons in Pittsburgh toward the end of his career and is likely speaking with some authority on the subject.

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at...

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The former Steelers great also highlighted Brady’s off-the-field distractions. Such as his recent trip to attend the wedding of his former boss Robert Kraft. An engagement that caused Brady to miss the walkthrough before the Steelers game on Sunday.

“He just went up to his former owner’s wedding two days before,” Roethlisberger said. “He flew up there, missed a walk-through, went up there.”

Roethlisberger added, “It just looked like a different Tom.”

