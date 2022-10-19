The Associated Press is cutting ties with an NFL MVP voter who refused to vote for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last season, partly because Rodgers did not take the coronavirus vaccine.

Pro Football Weekly publisher Hub Arkush, who called Rodgers the “biggest jerk in the league,” was dropped by the AP for violating the policy against making your vote public before its been cast, Outkick reported.

Arkush lashed out at Rodgers earlier this year after Rodgers admitted that he was not vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush told a local news outlet in January. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument. But I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady.”

During that January interview, Arkush seemingly recognized he was violating the policy on MVP voting.

“But one of the ways we get to keep being voters is we’re not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I’m probably pushing the envelope by saying who I’m not voting for,” Arkush said.

Rodgers, who threw 37 touchdown passes for 4,115 yards, ultimately won his fourth MVP award last season after earning 39 out of 50 votes.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.