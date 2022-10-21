A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting a 21-year-old woman to death for beating him at a game of basketball on October 3, 2022.

FOX 4 described the game as a “heated” competition in T.G. Terry Park, in which 21-year-old Asia Womack beat 31-year-old Cameron Hogg.

MSN.com reported that Hogg allegedly drove his brother and children home after the loss, then drove back to find Womack. After finding her he allegedly shot her five times, killing her.

A warrant for Hogg was issued on October 11, and he was arrested on October 20.

NBC 5 spoke with Womack’s aunt Juanita Smith, who said, “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless.”

Smith added, “I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game.”

FOX 4 indicated Hogg has a criminal history which includes “charges [that] range from robbery to family violence and aggravated assault.”

