Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton suited up and played for the Crimson Tide this weekend despite a postgame incident last weekend where he appeared to shove a female Tennessee fan.

As thousands stormed the field following Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 victory over the tide last Saturday, video appeared to show Burton’s hand coming into contact with the head of a female fan.

Jermaine Burton smacking a girl in the head after the game pic.twitter.com/6DeqPYJ5WK — Legends of Lindsey Nelson (@VolCreatures) October 18, 2022

This week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that the team was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information,” Saban said.

“I think it’s a difficult situation. It’s a difficult situation for the league, it’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation,” Saban continued. “We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you’ve gotta have respect for other people.”

On Wednesday, Saban Burton’s discipline would be handled internally.

“We handle discipline issues internally and that’s the way we’ll handle this,” Saban said. “But as I said today, when I was asked about it. The league has tried to control people from rushing the field. It’s a difficult circumstance for the league, difficult circumstances for the people on the field. But we have to go through those difficult circumstances and still respect other people. I think that’s on us to do that and it’s a lesson for all of us to learn relative to this.”

During the broadcast of the Alabama-Mississippi State game, ESPN’s Chris Fowler revealed that Burton had been receiving anger-management counseling.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler says Alabama has Jermaine Burton working with anger-management counselors and Nick Saban hopes Burton will learn to control his emotions better. Fowler cited Burton’s retaliation penalty against Texas A&M in addition to the post-Tennessee incident. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 23, 2022

Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6.