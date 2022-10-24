Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was treated to New York’s famous hospitality as fans flipped him off in the stands during Sunday’s game between the Yankees and the Houston Astros.

Spectators were seen giving the Republican the finger as he walked down the aisles at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx as the home team lost to the Astros in a close 6-5, as the Astros swept the Yankees and will now head to their fourth World Series in only six years.

According to a photo shot as Cruz was walking the stands, several fans were flipping the bird, and at least one was giving Cruz the thumbs down, the New York Post reported.

They weren’t merely silent about their flipping, either:

Cruz, of course, was at Yankees Stadium to support the visiting team from his home state.

Just ahead of the opening pitch, Cruz tweeted a selfie with the caption, “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros.”

Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros pic.twitter.com/gT09WBOv5N — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 24, 2022

