Florida Teen Football Player Killed in Accident While Helping Stranded Motorist

A high school football star was killed in a car accident Sunday in Orlando, Florida, while trying to help a stranded motorist.

Nick Miner, 18, had pulled over to the side of the road on Dallas Boulevard in Orlando to help another driver, but the driver of a Honda Insight hit the teen’s truck, flipping the boy’s vehicle and killing him, according to an Orlando Police report, Yahoo Sports reported.

Miner was a straight-A student at East River High School and a quarterback on the school’s football team.

“I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own,” Becky Watson, the principal of East River High School, where Miner was a student, said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“I wish he was still here,” fellow East River student and Miner’s teammate, Parker Stoner, told WOFL. “Funny, always the class clown, but a leader on the field. Never gave up, always gave his all.”

Our sincere sympathy goes out to the family of Nick Miner and East River High School. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire East River Community! #EastRiverStrong #FHSAAStrong pic.twitter.com/nPwGSoP3Z4 — FHSAA (@FHSAA) October 24, 2022

Two others were also injured in the accident. Police say the accident is still under investigation, and no one has been charged thus far.

