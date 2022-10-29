Kyrie Irving on Controversial Post: ‘The Antisemitic Label That Is Being Pushed on Me Is Not Justified’

Nets star Kyrie Iriving is pushing back on critics who are accusing him of posting a link to a movie containing “antisemitic disinformation.”

Irving posted the Amazon link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

As Breitbart Sports reported:

The film claims to reveal “the true identity of the Children of Israel” and expose “what Islam, Judaism, and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie packed with tons of research.”

The film also claims that European and Arab slave traders have lied to blacks about their heritage to keep them confused and disillusioned.

However, according to Rolling Stone, the 2015 book that shares the same name as the movie released in 2018 is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.” The book also, according to Rolling Stone, says that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted” to “worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer.”

Irving’s tweet drew a sharp reaction from media critics and his own team. Nets Owner Joe Tsai took to Twitter and condemned his star player’s post.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai wrote. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity, or religion.”

Tsai added, “This is bigger than basketball.”

On Saturday afternoon, Irving took to Twitter to say he meant no disrespect by posting the link.

“I am an OMNIST, and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving posted to Twitter. “The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

An OMNIST is a person who believes in all religions.

The Nets have not said whether they will discipline Irving for the post.