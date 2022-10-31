VIDEO: Gun Scare Sends LeBron’s Son Bronny James Rushing Off Court

A scary scene unfolded Saturday night when LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, and dozens of others were sent fleeing from the court over fears that someone in the crowd had a gun.

James’ Sierra Canyon team was in Washington, D.C. to take on the DeMatha Stags, when a fight erupted in the stands. At some point, a spectator shouted that someone had a gun. Which caused both teams and dozens of fans to flee the gym in a panic.

The Sierra Canyon vs. DeMatha game had to be cut short after a fight broke out in the stands and "gun" was yelled, which prompted both teams to run off the floor. (via @Tarek_Fattal, austinhavinnn/TT)pic.twitter.com/1Rj9hoODHG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

There were no injuries and no weapon was found, according to police via TMZ Sports.

After the game, Bronny James posted a message to Instagram saying, “high schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days.”

The teams did not attempt to restart the game.