VIDEO: Gun Scare Sends LeBron’s Son Bronny James Rushing Off Court

A scary scene unfolded Saturday night when LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, and dozens of others were sent fleeing from the court over fears that someone in the crowd had a gun.
James’ Sierra Canyon team was in Washington, D.C. to take on the DeMatha Stags, when a fight erupted in the stands. At some point, a spectator shouted that someone had a gun. Which caused both teams and dozens of fans to flee the gym in a panic.
Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early.
Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x
— Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022
The Sierra Canyon vs. DeMatha game had to be cut short after a fight broke out in the stands and "gun" was yelled, which prompted both teams to run off the floor.
(via @Tarek_Fattal, austinhavinnn/TT)pic.twitter.com/1Rj9hoODHG
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022
There were no injuries and no weapon was found, according to police via TMZ Sports.
After the game, Bronny James posted a message to Instagram saying, “high schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days.”
The teams did not attempt to restart the game.
