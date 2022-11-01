WATCH: Wild Melee Breaks Out at Women’s College Soccer Game

It’s not a sport where people necessarily expect to see haymakers being thrown, but women’s soccer players from Ole Miss and LSU decided to beat each other up anyway.

On Saturday, a relatively uneventful women’s SEC soccer game between the Rebels and Tigers turned ugly after Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis took exception to an attempt to steal the ball by LSU’s Maya Gordon. Davis grabbed Gordon, and away we went.

Gordon hit Davis hard in the face. Retaliatory punches were thrown and delivered at Gordon. The referee’s feeble attempts to break it up were interrupted by other LSU players who successfully separated the two.

However, just when it appeared the fracas had concluded, LSU player Rammie Noel ran across the field and dragged Davis to the ground by her hair.

Gordon was eventually led off the field in tears by LSU staff members. The Rebels beat the Tigers 3-0. Though, given that this was an SEC tournament game, the one-game suspension meted out to the three players involved will leave them shorthanded for the next round.