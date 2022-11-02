Seventeen-year-old high school player Richard Reed was shot dead over the weekend in gun-controlled California.

TMZ Sports reported San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call on October 30, 2022, and found Reed lying in the street in Victorville around 11 p.m.

Reed, described as “a standout football player from Silverado High School,” was pronounced dead at the scene. He had a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

ABC 7 noted Reed “played offense, defense and special teams for the Silverado Hawks.”

A home security camera in the area in which Reed’s body was found “captured the sound of what appeared to be dozens of rounds of gunfire.”

The Victor Valley UHSD superintendent Carl Coles released a statement on Reed’s death, which said, in part: “This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff, and families of Silverado High School. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support each other as we face this devastating tragedy.”

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News observed California is ranked No. 1 for gun control by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety, and the state is also ranked No. 1 for “active shooter incidents.”

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, gun registration requirements, a ban on carrying a gun on college campuses for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed on campus for classroom defense, a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, and a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase in a given month, strict regulations on firearm advertisements, and numerous other gun controls.

Additionally, Californians are only allowed to make ammunition purchases from state-approved vendors.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.