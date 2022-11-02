WATCH: Baltimore High School Football Teams Barred from State Playoffs After Massive Fight at Game

The football teams of City College and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute have been disqualified from Maryland’s state high school football playoffs after a massive fight broke out on the field after Friday’s game.

The verdict was revealed by Tiffany Byrd, Baltimore director of athletics, and John Davis, chief of schools, in a letter to parents, Baltimore’s WBFF reported.

The melee broke out after City College beat Polytechnic 24-16 on Friday.

“Unfortunately, fighting and poor sportsmanship cannot be tolerated and there are clear consequences,” Bryd and Davis wrote in the letter. “While we are disappointed that these teams will not compete in the playoffs, we are hopeful that all involved will learn from this experience and carry on the great traditions of our respective schools.”

City college & Poly eliminated from the state playoffs because of this pic.twitter.com/PKCuEnyNA0 — baltimore 2 Raw (@Baltimore2raw) November 2, 2022

Bryd and Davis also noted that fighting at high school games has recently increased.

“Unfortunately, this is not unprecedented,” they told parents. “Two other Baltimore City football teams faced the same consequences earlier this season, and similar consequences have occurred between City and Poly within the last decade.”

After the previous fight, Edmondson Westside and Patterson high schools were both suspended for a game earlier in the season.

School officials have also not ruled out further disciplinary actions in the case of Friday’s brawl and said they are reviewing video of the incident.

