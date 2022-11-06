WATCH: Vikings’ Harrison Smith Bowls a Perfect Strike During Massive, Choreographed Celebration

The NFL changed their rules regarding multi-player choreographed celebrations a few years ago and, in so doing, unleashed a font of artistic creativity that may have reached its zenith on Sunday.

With Minnesota trailing the Commanders in the middle of the fourth quarter, Vikings safety Harrison Smith intercepted a Taylor Heinecke pass and returned it to the 12-yard-line, sparking what would become a late-game rally that would give the Vikings their seventh win of the season.

But, before all of that, Smith and his teammates had to celebrate the interception, and celebrate they did. For this celebration, the Vikes eschewed standard bowling regulations that limited the number of pins to ten and lined up a whopping 16 players for Smith to knock over.

Number 58, Jordan Hicks did a remarkable wobbling pin impersonation. However, no credit should be taken from him for bracing for the fall. The man still had a game to play, after all.