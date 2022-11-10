LeBron James Tells Egregious Lie as Lakers Sputter to Worst Start in Team History

The L.A. Lakers are 2-9 so far this season, putting them tied for the worst 11-game start in the team’s history, and now “flop king” LeBron James claims he needs to “learn how to flop” to help stave off the suck.

James was seen crying about how the refs aren’t correctly calling fouls against him and told the media he wants the officials to do a better job of protecting him on the court.

“I love physicality,” LeBron said during the Wednesday media availability after the Lakers 114-101 loss to the Clippers. “But I would also love for the whistle to be blown when I get hit. I mean, four free throws once again. I look at a lot of guys tonight, shooting a lot of jump shots, and they going nine, 13 times to the free throw line. I gotta learn how to flop or something. Seriously. I need to learn how to do that. Swipe my head back or do something to get to the free-throw line. Cause the ‘I missed it’ is getting repetitive. Three straight games of ‘I missed it.'”

James’ claim that he needs to “learn how to flop” is some of the worst gaslighting possible. After all, LeBron James is the veritable king of flopping — the act of dramatically falling to the floor over a non-existent personal foul by an opponent.

James has played the wounded warrior dozens of times during his NBA career.

WATCH:

Clearly, LeBron James needs no lessons in flopping. In fact, he could teach a master’s class in the field.

