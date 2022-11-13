MMA Knockout Artist Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Dead at 38

The world of mixed martial arts lost one of its most legendary performers on Sunday as knockout specialist Anthony Rumble” Johnson passed away.

He was 38 years old.

It became public knowledge that Johnson was battling a non-covid illness last month after Johnson’s manager Ali Abdelaziz asked for prayers for his fighter. While the particular illness that claimed Johnson’s life is unknown, recent pictures revealed that the former light heavyweight had lost a tremendous amount of weight.

Johnson fought from welterweight to heavyweight throughout two different stints with the UFC. Johnson challenged for the light heavyweight crown in 2015 and 2017 but lost to then-champion Daniel Cormier both times. During his UFC days, Johnson was known for delivering some of the most vicious knockouts in the sport.

Anthony Johnson will forever be remembered as one of the hardest punchers we've ever seen. Rest in peace Rumble. pic.twitter.com/L2yDpSjVee — Miguel Class (@MigClass) November 13, 2022

After the second loss to Cormier, Johnson decided to retire from MMA but ultimately chose to reenter the sport with Bellator in 2020.

“Rumble’s” comeback in Bellator was highlighted by a victory over light heavyweight Jose Augusto Azevedo Barrros in Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. However, Johnson could not continue after becoming hospitalized with what was described as a serious illness.

Several UFC fighters took to Twitter to give their condolences:

Rumble Johnson passed away the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family 🙏🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

I’m heartbroken right now — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 13, 2022

🙏 It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/TqZzN1wquY — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 13, 2022

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

In all, Johnson posted 11 knockouts in his 10-year MMA career, with an overall record of 23-6.