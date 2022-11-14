Ex-Chicago Bulls Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Attack on McDonald’s Security Guard in Chicago

Ex-Chicago Bulls guard Ben Gordon was arrested and charged with physically assaulting two security guards in a Chicago McDonald’s last Friday.

Gordon was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 after police alleged that he got physical with a pair of security guards who were trying to escort him out of the River North McDonald’s, according to TMZ Sports.

ICYMI: Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested Friday for allegedly battering two security guards at the former Rock 'n' Roll McDonalds. Gordon was arrested in New York last month for allegedly punching his 10-year-old at LaGuardia Airport.https://t.co/DKtthGrKdd — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) November 6, 2022

According to the Chicago Police Dept., the 39-year-old player punched a 29-year-old security guard and pushed his 21-year-old partner. Both victims refused medical services at the scene.

“Gordon is charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery. He was released from the Near North (18th) District police station on his own recognizance, according to CPD records,” the CWBChicago said.

It was not reported what led to Gordon being removed from the restaurant, formerly called the “Rock n Roll McDonald’s,” which is situated a bit west of the Loop.

This is the second arrest for Gordon in less than a month.

The former player was arrested on Oct. 10 at LaGuardia Airport in New York City after witnesses reported seeing him punch his ten-year-old son in the head as they were preparing to board a flight to Chicago. Gordon resisted arrest in the incident, resulting in two Port Authority of New York cops and New Jersey police officers being injured.

He has had other run-ins with the law, as well.

In 2017, he was arrested for losing control and running through an apartment building pulling fire alarms. He was arrested again for robbing a man after roughing him up. Gordon has also spoken about being “obsessed” with committing suicide.

Gordon played for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and Orlando Magic during his 11-year NBA career. He retired in 2017.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston