Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly His Hitting 10-Year-Old Son at Airport

Ben Gprdon
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon was arrested Monday at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son.

Two officers were reportedly injured while making the arrest.

The Orlando Magic's Ben Gordon, middle, is held back by teammate Channing Frye, right, after Gordon was called for a technical foul by game official...

The Orlando Magic’s Ben Gordon, middle, is held back by teammate Channing Frye, right, after Gordon was called for a technical foul by game official Kane Fitzgerald (35) against the Dallas Mavericks at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

While details are still scarce, the 39-year-old former Bulls star was arrested around 9 PM while awaiting a flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Chicago. A relative took Gordon’s son to the hospital to be evaluated while the former hooper was taken to the Port Authority police department for processing.

Ben Gordon of the Charlotte Bobcats during their game at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 11, 2013 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER:...

Ben Gordon is #8 of the Charlotte Bobcats game at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 11, 2013, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Gordon has battled mental and emotional demons and has run afoul of the law on a few occasions. In 2017, he was arrested for losing control and running through an apartment building pulling fire alarms. Shortly after that, he was arrested again for robbing a man after roughing him up. Gordon has been open about his mental struggles. Saying in 2020 that at tone time, he was “obsessed” with killing himself.

It is believed that he sought treatment for those suicidal thoughts.

Gordon played for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and Orlando Magic during his 11-year NBA career.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.