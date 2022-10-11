Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly His Hitting 10-Year-Old Son at Airport

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon was arrested Monday at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son.

Two officers were reportedly injured while making the arrest.

While details are still scarce, the 39-year-old former Bulls star was arrested around 9 PM while awaiting a flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Chicago. A relative took Gordon’s son to the hospital to be evaluated while the former hooper was taken to the Port Authority police department for processing.

Gordon has battled mental and emotional demons and has run afoul of the law on a few occasions. In 2017, he was arrested for losing control and running through an apartment building pulling fire alarms. Shortly after that, he was arrested again for robbing a man after roughing him up. Gordon has been open about his mental struggles. Saying in 2020 that at tone time, he was “obsessed” with killing himself.

It is believed that he sought treatment for those suicidal thoughts.

Gordon played for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and Orlando Magic during his 11-year NBA career.