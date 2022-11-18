Titans Offensive Coordinator Arrested After Win Over Packers

The Titans had a lot to celebrate after their victory over the Green Bay Packers Thursday night, but one member of the Titans organization may have taken the post-game celebrations way too far.

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested in Green Bay early Friday morning and charged with DUI and speeding.

Incredibly, Downing appears to have been released only 2 hours and 7 minutes after arriving at intake. It’s unknown if that’s a Green Bay record, but that seems like pretty quick work. Likewise, Downing’s Titans made pretty quick and easy work of the Packers defense Thursday night. Tennessee’s offense totaled over 400 yards and scored 27 points on the frigid Wisconsin night.

It was definitely a night worth celebrating for Downing, just not that much celebrating.