University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins was shot during Sunday’s attack while trying to save teammates aboard the bus where the shooting occurred.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. aboard a bus at UVA’s Culbreth Garage.

Police sought shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones throughout the night, announcing his capture Monday morning.

Jones allegedly killed three UVA football players in the attack. They were identified as D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Outkick indicates that UVA running back Mike Hollins stepped off and told two classmates to run away.

He then attempted to go back onto the bus to help, but was met by Jones, who allegedly shot him.

Hollins’ mother told ESPN that her son told her, “Mom, I went back. I needed to do something. I was going to beat on the windows because no one else was coming off the bus. I was going to beat on the windows. I was going to go on the bus and tell them to come on, get off,”

Hollins’ mother said her son was shot in doorway of the bus.

She said, “The only thing he remembers is he tried to turn, but he saw him lift the gun. He felt his back get hot and he ran.”

