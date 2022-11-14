The University of Virginia campus remains on a “shelter in place” status Monday morning as police continue their search for Sunday night shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones.

Breitbart News reported the shooting, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and noted that UVA police had ordered a “shelter in place” for students and others on campus.

The shooting occurred near Culbreth Garage and UVA president Jim Ryan used twitter to lament five people were shot in the incident, three of them fatally.

UVA police identified the shooting suspect as as student named Christopher Darnell Jones. A campus wide search for Jones carried on during the night and continues Monday morning.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

UVA police stressed Jones is considered “armed and dangerous.”

They described him as “wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes.”

ABC 8 noted Jones “is a former UVA football player from the Petersburg area.”

UVA president Jim Ryan notes that Jones may be driving a black SUV with “VA license plate number TWX3580.”

Numerous law enforcement agencies continue to search the UVA Charlottesville campus

