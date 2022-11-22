WATCH: Fan Thrown from Pedestrian Bridge After Sunday Night Football

SoFi Stadium has seen its fair share of fan-related violence in its relatively short lifetime. But what happened after the Chiefs-Chargers game on Sunday definitely takes things to a new level.

A video shot from what appears to be a pedestrian bridge outside the stadium shows a brawl between fans that ends with one of the combatants getting thrown off the side of the bridge.

The bridge is there to help fans walk across Rivers Lake, which is just outside the stadium.

What’s not supposed to happen on the bridge is for people to be thrown off it! It’s not the biggest drop in the world from the bridge to what appears to be cement steps below. However, any drop is big when you’re landing on cement steps.

Incredibly, according to the fan who shot the video, the police would not make any arrests because they didn’t witness the incident.

Dude tell me about it! They said they wouldn’t do anything cause it didn’t happen in front of them, like waaaahhhhhhh — Cody Danks (@Mayanator_22) November 21, 2022

The incident did, however, happen in front of a security guard who can be seen trying to intervene in the scrum before the fan gets slung over the side of the bridge. One would think the word of a security guard would be enough for the police to act, but apparently not.

Tread carefully when you tread near SoFi, my friends, or don’t tread there at all.