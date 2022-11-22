Saudi Arabia’s Yasser Al-Shahrani took a bit of friendly fire this morning after his goalkeeper’s knee smashed into his face and knocked him out.

Saudi Arabian goalie Mohammed Al-Owais launched himself through the air to defend the net and Saudi Arabia’s one goal lead in the final moments of the match. But ended up also knocking his teammate out in the process.

The brutal KO was one of only two blemishes that befell Saudi Arabia after they pulled off arguably the greatest upset in the history of the World cup by defeating tournament-favorite Argentina 2-1. Medical teams immediately rushed the field to attend to the Saudi player.

In the end, though, the Saudis get the biggest wi in the history of their country and put themselves in a powerful position to advance. That ought to make Al-Shahrani feel better.