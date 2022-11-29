WATCH: Christian Pulisic Sacrifices Body for US World Cup Glory

U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body – including some of the more crucial parts of his body – in order to score a goal against Iran and keep America’s World Cup dreams alive.

The moment came in the 38th minute when fellow USMNT player Sergino Dest headed the ball to a hard-charging Pulisic, who put the ball and himself past the goalkeeper to give the U.S. a one goal lead.

However, while accomplishing this, the knee of Iran’s goalkeeper found Pulisic’s groin area and, well, watch for yourself.

PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

NOTHING WAS STOPPING PULISIC FROM SCORING 😤 Take another look at his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s6tKehRLg2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Soccer gets a lot of grief for players flopping and faking injuries, and yes, that happens. But there was no faking that. Instead, Pulisic took one to the family jewels or close enough that it had almost the same impact. And he did it for America.

God bless you, Christian Pulisic.