Carolina Panthers to Waive Baker Mayfield on Monday

The Carolina Panthers plan to waive quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's finalized later today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

The move comes as no surprise. Mayfield, who led Cleveland to their first playoff win in decades before falling out of favor with head coach Kevin Stefanski, was brought to Carolina to compete for the starting job with Sam Darnold. However, as it turns out, not only is Mayfield not the starter, he is actually third on the depth chart behind Darnold and PJ Walker.

The timing could be perfect for Mayfield, though. On Sunday, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo was lost for the season after breaking his left foot against the Dolphins. Though backup QB Brock Purdy filled in admirably in Garroppolo’s absence, Mayfield does possess some of the mobility and playmaking ability that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan sought in currently injured QB Trey Lance.

The 49ers may want to seize on a bit of that playmaking ability as they make their playoff run.

It’s also known that Mayfield had discussions with San Francisco’s division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, during the offseason. The Seahawks have succeeded with starter Geno Smith but may be willing to sign Mayfield to a reserve role to keep him from getting to San Francisco.

In any event, the waiver wire just got a lot more interesting.