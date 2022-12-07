VIDEO: 28-Year-Old Woman Suddenly Drops Dead While Working Out at Gym

Shocking video has emerged from Ecuador where a woman can be seen going through a normal workout routine and then suddenly collapses to the floor and dies.

The woman in the footage, identified as 28-year-old Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez, is believed to have suffered a heart attack while working out at the Zona Muscular gym in Ecuador on Nov. 29.

“Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez,” the New York Post reported. “They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived.

“Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.”

No official cause of death has been given. Though, it is believed Ramírez died due to a heart attack.