REPORT: Texas Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Domestic Violence Battery Charge

Chris Beard, head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Texas, was arrested Monday morning on domestic violence charges in Travis County, Texas, according to reports.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports that Beard was booked on third-degree felony charges. Police responded to a “disturbance hot shot” at 12:15 a.m. “Disturbance hot shot” is a code used to describe an incident believed to threaten life and/or public safety.

The police report states that the coach was charged with “assault on a family/household member” and “impeding breath circulation.”

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard,” the university said in a statement. “We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard came to the Longhorns after a highly successful run at rival Texas Tech. A stint that included a national title game appearance in 2019.

Beard has amassed a 29-13 record in his two seasons in Austin and currently has the Longhorns ranked 6th in the country.