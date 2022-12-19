Kevin Durant Rips ‘Spoiled, Entitled, Click Bait Media’ After Giovani Bernard Interview

Kevin Durant
Warner Todd Huston

Kevin Durant spoke up for Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Giovani Bernard after a contentious locker room interview in the wake of a bungled play on Sunday.

After the game, members of the sports media wanted Bernard’s comments on the botched fake punt play, but Bernard wasn’t interested in replying.

Bernard tried to wave off the media, but one of the reporters poked him by saying, “What have you done for us to talk to you about all year?”

The 31-year-old player who recently came over from the Cincinnati Bengals finally answered saying that the messed up play was his fault and added, “I take complete fault for that.”

But Kevin Durant was none-too-pleased to see the media hounding Bernard.

Giovani handled this like a true pro, Durant Tweeted on Sunday.

Farther down in the comments on his tweet, Durant added, “Entitlement in this world has gone to another level. Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game.”

Finally, he took a major shot at the media, saying, “We can survive without spoiled, entitled clickbait media…there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport.”

