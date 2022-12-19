Kevin Durant Rips ‘Spoiled, Entitled, Click Bait Media’ After Giovani Bernard Interview

Kevin Durant spoke up for Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Giovani Bernard after a contentious locker room interview in the wake of a bungled play on Sunday.

After the game, members of the sports media wanted Bernard’s comments on the botched fake punt play, but Bernard wasn’t interested in replying.

Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn’t want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Here’s that interaction. Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game. pic.twitter.com/snQSvLE5mA — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 19, 2022

Bernard tried to wave off the media, but one of the reporters poked him by saying, “What have you done for us to talk to you about all year?”

Ouch.

The 31-year-old player who recently came over from the Cincinnati Bengals finally answered saying that the messed up play was his fault and added, “I take complete fault for that.”

But Kevin Durant was none-too-pleased to see the media hounding Bernard.

Giovani handled this like a true pro, Durant Tweeted on Sunday.

Giovani handled this like a true pro. https://t.co/LJsMzDhtrf — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

Farther down in the comments on his tweet, Durant added, “Entitlement in this world has gone to another level. Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game.”

Entitlement in this world has gone to another level. Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

Finally, he took a major shot at the media, saying, “We can survive without spoiled, entitled clickbait media…there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport.”

We can survive without spoiled, entitled clickbait media…there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

