Pistons Troll Kyrie Irving with ‘Happy Hanukkah’ Message During Free Throws

Who has a sense of humor? The marketing team of the Detroit Pistons, that’s who.

Kyrie Irving, who made headlines last month for posting a link to a movie that was based on a book containing antisemitic disinformation, was in the “Motor City” with the Nets to take on the Pistons Sunday night.

But the Pistons didn’t let Irving’s visit pass without incident. When Irving made his way to the free-throw line, the jumbotron above the court flashed a “Happy Hannukkah” message.

The Pistons gave a friendly #Chanukah reminder to Kyrie last night while he shot free throws. Trolling level 💯 https://t.co/2qv6K2euY8 pic.twitter.com/B1YyL9isUb — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 19, 2022

This is obviously expert level trolling. But wait, there’s more! The marketing team also took a shot at Irving’s well-known position that the Earth is flat.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Pistons did not appear to use graphics to take a swipe at Irving’s other well-known stance, that of being opposed to vaccine mandates. The graphics didn’t appear to throw Irving off, however. Not only did the Nets win the game, but Irving scored 38 points and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.