Steelers to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Franco Harris’ ‘Immaculate Reception’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning an event on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” in the wake of the player’s passing a few days ago.

Harris, who died at 72 on Dec. 21, became the toast of the town in 1972 after recovering a pass mid-air that bounced away from teammate John Fuqua. After Harris reportedly grabbed the flying ball before it hit the ground, he ran for a game-winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders. It was the Steelers’ first playoff game win in the team’s history. But, even as the play was ruled legal and a touchdown, it has been controversial.

Harris’ no. 32 jersey will be retired during the halftime of the team’s Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 24, CBS Sports reported.

https://twitter.com/Reflog_18/status/1605523815399768065?s=20&t=IY2992P6gDVmg1V-KewMKA

The team has also planned a ceremony to be held from 2-5 p.m. ET in the FedEx Great Hall located inside Acrisure Stadium, during which a radio broadcast of the famed play will be replayed at 3:41 p.m. Eastern Time, precisely fifty years to the minute since the play.

The original ceremony was planned to be held outdoors near the Immaculate Reception Monument but was moved due to the snowstorm engulfing the U.S. this week.

Harris went on to a legendary career, playing 12 of 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers after starring at Penn State. He was a four-time Super Bowl champion and holds several Steelers records, including 11,950 rushing yards.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston