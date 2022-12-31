Falcons WR Cameron Batson Arrested for DUI, Fights Cop

Cameron Batson, a wide receiver on the Falcons practice squad, was arrested early Saturday morning for driving under the influence (DUI) after a wild incident that involved a fight with an officer and a car chase.

Batson was pulled over for speeding and failing to stay in his lane. The 27-year-old was then issued a field sobriety test, which he failed.

However, the incident turned physical when officers attempted to place Batson under arrest. Batson struggled with the officers, and at some point during the altercation, an officer’s gun discharged, but no one was hit. Batson then jumped in his car and sped off with the officers in pursuit. A short time later, Batson wrecked his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was eventually caught and finally arrested.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson suffered only minor injuries.

Batson is a Texas Tech product in his first year with the Falcons after spending his first three seasons with Tennessee.