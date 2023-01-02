NFL Postpones Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Collapses During Monday Night Football

The NFL has postponed the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on the field.

Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins on the Bengals second drive of the game. Hamlin appeared to stand up, then promptly collapsed. Players, coaches, and referees, gathered around Hamlin as medical staff provided CPR. Around 8:25 EST, an ambulance took Hamlin to a local hospital.

Initially, it appeared as though the game would simply be delayed or suspended but then resume. However, the seriousness of the event and the emotions of the two teams prompted the NFL to postpone the game.

Hamlin is listed in serious condition.

Hamlin, 24, is a 6th-round pick in his second year in the NFL.