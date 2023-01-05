Bengals Coach Zac Taylor revealed to reporters this week what Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told him shortly after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night.

Speaking with reporters at a press conference, Taylor said that McDermott knew he had to be at the hospital with his fallen player.

“I won’t disclose any of the private conversations Sean and I had except for this,” Taylor said . “When I got there, the first thing he said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar. I shouldn’t be coaching this game.”That to me provides all the clarity because there was no … unprecedented is the word that gets thrown around a lot about this situation because that’s what it is,” Taylor added. “But in that moment, he really showed who he was. That all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him, being there for his family at the hospital. And at that point, I think everything trended in the direction it needed to trend and the right decisions were made there.”

The NFL has not revealed if the suspended game, which had playoff potential, will be rescheduled or scrapped altogether.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also told reporters on Wednesday that the team captains spoke with each other at the time of the incident and that they had no plans to continue the game.