WATCH: Old Dominion Player Collapses on Court in Scary Scene

Imo Essien, a sophomore guard at Old Dominion, collapsed on the court Saturday during a basketball game against Georgia Southern.

Essien collapsed during the second half of the game while playing defense.

Coaches and medical staff immediately surrounded Essien. Old Dominion issued a statement saying Essien was “responsive” and in “good spirits.”

“Imo Essien was evaluated by the ODU Athletic Training staff along with the GA Southern medical staff,” the statement read.. “He was responsive throughout and was able to sit with the team for the duration of the game and drove home with the team. He is in good spirits and will work with the ODU Sports Medicine Staff when they return to Norfolk.”

Essien does not have a history of health issues. Last year, he appeared in all 32 games for the Monarchs.

Essien’s collapse came less than a week after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest. However, unlike in that game where the NFL postponed and canceled Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati, play eventually resumed between Old Dominion and Georgia Southern.

Old Dominion won the game 81-75.