Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has defended his organization’s decision to fire two black coaches amid accusations of racism.

For the past two seasons in a row, the Houston Texans have fired their respective head coaches – David Culley and Lovie Smith – due to their losing records. In the 2021-2022 season under Culley’s leadership, the Texans finished third in their division with a 4-13 record; the team fared even worse under Smith in the 2022-2023 season with a 3-13 record. After firing Smith, the team has since been accused of being unfair to black coaches.

“The Houston Texans have fired Lovie Smith after 1 year. Using 2 Black Head Coaches to tank and then firing them after 1 year shouldn’t sit right with anyone,” tweeted former quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN’s First Take that the Houston Texans is a football team “African Americans need not apply.”

“This is not an organization that has been fair to African Americans,” said Smith. “And I have [Lovie Smith and David Culley] as an example. You can use Romeo Crennel and the kind of situation they put him in the past. I don’t like this organization.”

Commentator David Dennis, Jr. made a similar accusation on ESPN’s Around the Horn.

In a press conference on Monday, Houstons GM Nick Caserio addressed the controversy when a reporter asked if black coaches should put their trust in his organization.

“Why should any black coach that you’re going to interview feel that they can trust that you will put your full faith in trusting their plan that they could be the long-term answer since you fired two black coaches after one year?” the reporter asked.

“I think each individual is going to have to make that choice. In the end, it’s not about race, it’s about finding quality coaches,” he responded. “All I can do is be honest and forthright, which I’ve done from the day that I took this job. And I’m going to continue to do that and try to find the coach that makes the most sense for this organization.”