Dewayne Dedmon of the Miami Heat got booted from the game on Tuesday night after he threw a massage gun onto the court.

The veteran center for the Miami Heat reportedly tossed the massage gun onto the court in frustration with the current game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Prior to the throw that got him ejected, Dedmon had a heated argument with his head coach, Erik Spoelstra, but the cause of their quarrel remains unknown. As noted by the New York Post, Dedmon has been through a rough season, with Orlando Robinson recently starting in his place. The Heat had only nine players available the night of Tuesday’s game.

“This isn’t the first time the Heat suffered from internal discord that leaked onto the court during a game,” noted the Post. “During a loss to the Warriors last season, Jimmy Butler, Spoelstra, and Udonis Haslem got into a shouting match during a timeout in the third quarter while Golden State was making its run. Spoelstra also slammed his clipboard on the ground in frustration.”

The Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point on Tuesday – 112 to 111.